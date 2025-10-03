Kranthi Madhav Returns - New Film with Chaitanya Rao Launched

A new movie has been launched. Starring Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Ira, and Sakhi in the lead roles, the yet-to-be titled film is being directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film, titled Production No. 5, is being produced by Purna Naidu and Srikanth V. Known for his sensible storytelling in films like Onamalu, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, and World Famous Lover, director Kranthi Madhav is now ready to entertain audiences with yet another youthful love story and heart touching content. It is being bankrolled under the banners of Sreeyas Chitra & Purna Naidu Production.

Following a brief gap, the sensible director is back with a fresh and heartfelt romantic tale. Marking the occasion of Dussehra, the film was formally launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on Friday, October 3rd. Director Deva Katta gave the inaugural clap for the first shot, while KL Damodar Prasad switched on the camera. Producers Purna Naidu and Srikanth V handed over the script, and Vara Mullapudi directed the first scene as a guest of honor.

Director Kranthi Madhav shared, "This is my fifth film and my second with Chaitanya. The movie is being produced by Purna Naidu and Srikanth V. Ira is making her debut in Telugu with this film, while Sakhee, who has acted in Bengali serials, is also entering the Telugu industry. I share a long-standing bond with Chaitanya and Poorna. After Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, I wanted to do another film with Purna. He once told me, ‘I won't work with you during your success, but I will stand by you in difficult times.’ When my last film didn’t do well and I faced challenges, it was Purna who came forward and said, ‘Let’s make a film.’ This movie is a new-age love story, and we are planning to shoot it on a grand scale in beautiful locations.”

Actor Chaitanya Rao said, “I’m very happy to be working under the banners of Sreeyas Chitra and Purna Naidu Productions, with Purna Naidu and Srikanth as producers and Kranthi Madhav as director. I’ve had a close association with Kranthi for three years, and I’m thrilled to be doing back-to-back films with him. Both of these will release in 2026. Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju is one of my all-time favorite films, and Kranthi is a director I deeply admire. Working with him on two films in a row is truly special for me. After Mayasabha and Ghaati, I’m grateful to be part of such a meaningful project. I believe audiences expect something unique from me with each film, and I aim to live up to that. This is a new-age love story, and I was instantly drawn to the narrative when Kranthi narrated it to me. I wish Ira and Sakhi all the best and thank the director and producers for giving me this opportunity.”

Producer Purna Naidu stated, “I initially wanted to introduce Kranthi as a director, but only now did the timing work out for both of us. I’ve always loved the stories he tells. Srikanth has been a partner in all my projects and continues to be so with this one. We’ll be sharing more details about the film soon.”

Actress Ira shared, “I’m from Bangalore, and we speak Telugu at home. I always wanted to debut in Telugu, but I ended up starting my career in Tamil. Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju is one of my favorite movies - I’ve probably watched it 20 times. When I got a call from Kranthi sir, I was overjoyed. I loved the story, and I’m honored to be a part of this project. I’m looking forward to working with Chaitanya. I thank the director and producers for this opportunity.”