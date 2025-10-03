Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Film Mints 89 Crore WW Gross on Day 1

Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 stormed into cinemas on October 2 with a record-breaking opening. The film grossed an impressive ₹89 crore worldwide on Day 1, surpassing all expectations and signaling a powerful pan-India run.

In addition to its box office haul, the film made history on the ticketing front. Kantara: Chapter 1 sold 1.28 million tickets on BookMyShow alone, marking the highest single-day ticket sales on the platform in 2025.

Region-wise, the Kannada 2D version led with a phenomenal occupancy of 88.13%, followed by Telugu (75.34%), Tamil (71.42%), Malayalam (66.61%), and Hindi (29.84%). The Hindi version contributed significantly with ₹21 crore on Day 1, underscoring the film’s growing nationwide appeal.

The prequel follows in the footsteps of the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which amassed over ₹400 crore worldwide. With such a commanding start, Kantara: Chapter 1 is poised to become one of the biggest box office successes of the year.