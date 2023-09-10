'Sound Party' Viral First Lyrical Video Trends Big

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 title winner VJ Sunny's upcoming movie titled 'Sound Party' is up for theatrical release. Starring Hritika Srinivas as the heroine, the film is Full Moon Media Productions maiden venture. Sanjay Sheri, a talented writer, is making his debut as a director. Producers Ravi Polishetty, Mahendra Gajendra, and Sri Shyam Gajendra have joined hands with presenter Jaya Shankar. The film's teaser has already been a hit.

Lately, the film's first song has gone viral on YouTube. Titled 'Money Money', the peppy song has been rendered by Jassie Gift. Purnachary has penned enjoyable lyrics. Mohith Rehamanic's music has been embraced by listeners. No wonder the song is going viral.

The trendy song comes with an appreciable theme. The chorus involving children is a special feature. The capacity of currency to dominate our lives and determine our destiny has been brought out in an entertaining way by the song. The popularity of the song can be gauged from the fact that it has been turned into reels by movie buffs. The song is playing a major role in taking the film to the audience.

Ravi Polishetty, the head of Full Moon Media Productions, today said that the movie started gaining buzz right from the day its teaser was released. "The dialogues spoken by VJ Sunny's and Shivannarayana's characters in the teaser have been a hit. This kind of humour is what the auidence want. The title track of 'Sound Party' has been getting a tremendous response.

Currently, we are seeing how much role the song is playing in taking the film to the public. We are elated with how popular 'Money Money' has become among the audience. We will release the rest of the songs soon. Our music director Mohith has scored the background score in such a way that the film is taken to the next level. Presenter Jaya Shankar and director Sanjay Sheri are completing the post-production work without compromising anywhere. We will announce the film's release date soon,'' he said.

