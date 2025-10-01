Producer TG Vishwa Prasad on US Movie Tariffs: Telugu Film Industry Has Nothing to Worry About

Amid discussions around the US government’s proposed tariffs on movies produced outside Hollywood, Telugu film producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared his perspective, assuring the industry that there is little cause for concern at present.

Speaking about the policy, Vishwa Prasad explained that the initiative, introduced during the Trump administration as part of the “Make America Great Again” campaign, aims to ensure that Hollywood-related work and employment opportunities remain within the United States. “The idea is to control work flowing out of America, hence the proposed 100% tariffs. But practically, implementing it is complex, as there are no clear procedures or structures yet. It could take three to six months—or even a year—to finalize guidelines on how to apply such tariffs,” he said.

When asked about the potential impact on Telugu cinema, Vishwa Prasad stated, “For now, producers in India need not worry. If we focus on cost control and quality, the tariffs won’t affect us directly. The bigger challenge might be lifestyle changes or rising costs in the US, but the near-term effect on our industry is minimal.”

Reflecting on his own experience in the Telugu film industry, he added, “Over the past two years, we’ve concentrated on production quality and cost control. Despite challenges like the OTT market slowdown, we’ve built in-house VFX capabilities in Hyderabad, proving we can deliver Hollywood-level effects locally. Our approach is to maintain high standards across all forms of filmmaking.”

Discussing his upcoming big project, Raja Saab, Vishwa Prasad said, “It’s a grand visual spectacle, blending full-scale entertainment and action. Audiences can expect more than what they’ve seen from star Prabhas so far. We aim to set a new benchmark in production scale and visual quality.”

Concluding on the current US tariff scenario, he reiterated, “There’s no immediate threat to Telugu cinema. Our focus should remain on making great films with strong production values.”

Watch TG Vishwa Prasad's Full Interview on US Tariffs Impact on Tollywood