Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been at the center of divorce rumours, which have intensified after Stankovic was spotted with a mystery man outside a cafe in Bandra on Saturday. It has come to the fore that the mystery man is none other than Bollywood actress Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend, Alex Aleksandar.

In the viral video, Stankovic was seen wearing a white outfit with a pink shrug, complemented by white sunglasses, a watch, and a pair of Crocs. Aleksandar, on the other hand, donned a shirt and blue jeans. Their casual outing together has only added to the mounting divorce rumours surrounding Pandya and Stankovic.

Natasa Stankovic आज मीडिया के सामने आयी है ये वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है pic.twitter.com/LAzqGiIFZw — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@garrywalia_) May 25, 2024

The speculation began when Stankovic removed all her wedding pictures with Pandya from her Instagram account. Additionally, she was not seen cheering for Pandya during his recent IPL matches. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the situation.

Despite the widespread speculation and rumours, the couple has not addressed the situation publicly. Their social media accounts still feature their wedding photos, leaving fans uncertain about the status of their relationship.