Mark Antony Twitter Review
Actor Vishal's Mark Antony released today, September 15. Fans are loving the film, have been flooding Twitter with positive reviews. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran.
We gathered the first reaction of the audience who watched the early shows.
Whacky&Quirky Situations Compliments the intended humor the script tried to achieve. @iam_SJSuryah 2nd half Verithanam Rofl max 🤣😂@gvprakash BGM treatment as 90s was so good for the movie. @Adhikravi Ideas are fresh NO LOGIC ONLY MAGIC n FUN🥳Good Weekend Watch🤩 pic.twitter.com/rvY7oy7X4y
— Jiya Rahman (@jiyathedon) September 15, 2023
Positive Reviews for #MarkAntony
Happy For Thalapathy Fan @VishalKOfficial na. 🥰❤👍
— . 🕊🇮🇳 (@DkVijay622) September 15, 2023
Show Time #MarkAntony pic.twitter.com/PSLBWYG0sE
— Australian Telugu Films (@SrTelugu) September 15, 2023
#MarkAntony first half!!😻💥@iam_SJSuryah & @VishalKOfficial super fun.
— BipinDBiju (@bipinDBiju) September 15, 2023
#MarkAntony Excellent Reviews💥💥💥#AdhikRavichandran yaarunu kaatraaru#sjsurya epovum pola acting tharam#Vishal action la mass#GVPrakash music vera ragam
By sources:
— I am your TK (@Mj3Surya) September 15, 2023
#MarkAntony getting positives reviews everywhere
Best comeback for #Vishal is on the way 💯💯💯#SjSuryah as usual 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JUNHDt0NIl
— Raja_cinemaholic (@raja_nagamuthu) September 15, 2023