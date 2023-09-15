mark antony twitter review

Actor Vishal's Mark Antony released today, September 15. Fans are loving the film, have been flooding Twitter with positive reviews. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

We gathered the first reaction of the audience who watched the early shows.

#MarkAntony Whacky&Quirky Situations Compliments the intended humor the script tried to achieve. @iam_SJSuryah 2nd half Verithanam Rofl max 🤣😂@gvprakash BGM treatment as 90s was so good for the movie. @Adhikravi Ideas are fresh NO LOGIC ONLY MAGIC n FUN🥳Good Weekend Watch🤩 pic.twitter.com/rvY7oy7X4y — Jiya Rahman (@jiyathedon) September 15, 2023