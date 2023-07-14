On July 13, as reported by a Korean media outlet, a KOZ Entertainment representative revealed that the K-Pop band BOYNEXTDOOR are preparing for their comeback in September. The official announcements and details about the comeback will be provided later.

BOYNEXTDOOR was the first boy band that was released under Zico’s label, KOZ Entertainment (under HYBE Labels). It has been approximately four months since their debut single ‘WHO!’ was released in May.

In reply to the reports, KOZ Entertainment stated, "BOYNEXTDOOR is getting ready with the intention of making a comeback in September. We'll release a formal statement later on with more information about the comeback.”

Additionally, the agency announced that BOYNEXTDOOR was chosen to be the "Rookie of July '' on that day's Mnet M Countdown. On a special stage, they will perform, and a ceremony will be held. Additionally, the members have a special stage planned and have exciting fun things to add to the program. On May 30, BOYNEXTDOOR released their most famous song, "WHO!" They participated in the creation of the lyrics for the triple title songs. They caught attention on stage by radiating a genuine and open energy, which also highlighted the team's uniqueness.

This group entered the K-Pop industry through HYBE and KOZ Entertainment with the intention of making an identity in the music industry and expressing their style in a casual way through approachable and honest tracks. Apart from this, they will appear at the INSPIRE TOKYO 2023 Festival held on July 17.

BOYNEXTDOOR will be making their first comeback since the release of their debut song "WHO!" in May along with the triple title tracks "One and Only," "But I Like You," and "Serenade."

