Jailer's Closing Collections 

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer's theatrical run has come to an end. Currently, the film is available for streaming on Prime Video. Jailer was a blockbuster at the box office. Jailer made Rs 650 cr at the worldwide box office by the end of its theatrical run. It has been declared a humongous blockbuster hit.

Rajinikanth's Jailer brought in huge returns to the makers. The film was directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, who has given one of the biggest gifts to Rajinikanth. Jailer was produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures.

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also featured Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, and others.