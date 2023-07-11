On the occasion of ARMY DAY, BTS fandom’s 10 year anniversary on July 9, BTS published their book ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS’ and fans could not help but be excited about it.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s press release stated that ‘Beyond The Story’ is the first official book of BTS. They hope that this book will become a “candid record shared” between the band and ARMYs. The statement further read, “Please look forward to the vivid voices of BTS shared in this book, and we sincerely thank ARMY for continuing to support BTS and their journey.”

Many BTS stories surfaced online from the book giving other fans spoilers on what the book holds for them. One of these stories includes the fight between V and Jimin over dumplings. One of the ARMYs took twitter to share the story about the fight between them. During the filming of ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, V faced a difficult moment and feared that he might face criticism for his acting in the drama which might reflect badly on the band.

In the book, he also talked about the struggle he went through when trying to express himself to his fellow members and how due to that, he was feeling down and isolated.

cw // spoiler bts book VMINIES WAKE UP WE FINALLY KNOW WHAT HAPPENED ON THE DAY OF THE VMIN DUMPLING INCIDENT 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pzxPdO3dRt — vmin ✰ (@dailyjmthv) July 9, 2023

V said that he was in the middle of the Hwarang shoot and the tour. One day immediately after his shoot was done he had to come back to prepare for the album but he was so tired and hungry. He further mentioned that he didn’t have a chance to eat so he asked the manager to order some dumplings for him. He was eating during the choreography practice.

The singer further added that Jimin had no clue about his situation and told V to have the food after practice and they had a small fight due to that. The other members told them to talk it out so they came out to talk it out.

V stated that after coming outside they were only giving their own opinion and were repeating the same things instead of listening to each other. Concluding that V said that they resolved the issue between them a few days after the incident, over drinks.

