BTS RM’s Haircut Has Nothing To Do With The Enlistment, Says eAeon

Good news for the BTS ARMY! BTS RM has cleared the air by indirectly informing about his military enlistment. BTS fans were made aware that his haircut was nowhere related to military enlistment.

South Korean singer eAeon took to Threads to inform the ARMYs about the reason behind BTS RM’s haircut. ARMYs took a sigh of relief when eAeon updated them about RM’s enlistment status. Last week RM’s Instagram post which showcased his new haircut made the ARMYs contemplate whether the rapper is nearing his military enlistment.

The Korean Indie Singer eAeon assured the fans that RM’s haircut has nothing to do with the mandatory military enlistment. BTS leader RM and eAeon are close friends and recently they both came together to enjoy their time. The song ‘Don’t’ was a collaboration between RM and eAeon, which was released in April 2021.

Recently, both of them reunited as noticed in the BTS leader’s Instagram story, while eAeon posted the same on Threads. Fans, as quick as they are, noticed the change in the haircut of the rapper and speculated whether it was RM’s turn to get enlisted in the army to complete his mandatory military service.

eaeon on threads 👤 he (rm) mentioned that his new haircut has nothing to do with the military thing pic.twitter.com/F76Y7K7sQy — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@thvstudios) July 11, 2023

However, the picture posted on Threads by the Korean singer eAeon, made the ARMYs sigh with relief. The picture’s caption read, "He (RM) mentioned that his new haircut has nothing to do with the military thing". As relieving as it sounded, fans calmed down after getting the news.

For those who aren’t aware, BTS RM recently posted a series of photos on his Instagram which worried the fans whether he is the next one to enlist in the military. While most of the pictures showed him enjoying his time with his friends, the last picture grabbed the fans’ attention which showed the BTS leader getting a haircut. Added to that, the caption to the post read, “gotta expect the unexpected” which gained even more attention than anticipated. eAeon’s assurance about the rumours and speculations, halted all the worries that ARMYs were thinking.

