BTS Jungkook’s MV ‘Seven’ which stars Han So Hee and features an American rapper, Latto released its music video on July 14. On July 17, a clip from the music video was tweeted by a Cardi B fan. Knowing that BTS have collaborated with Cardi B on their song ‘Butter’ in 2021, and that she has also worked with the rapper Latto shows that she is good friends with them.

The tweet stated, “Jungkook and Latto woah, they ate this so bad.” This tweet was posted by a Cardi B fan account. Noticing that, Cardi B retweeted the post due to which the tweet gained more attention.

Cardi B’s tweet created havoc on Twitter as she retweeted a fan’s tweet praising the artist. The retweet included the same clip from the music video. Fans all over the globe instantly react to the unexpected tweet and interaction between BTS and Cardi B.

Jungkook and Latto woah, they ate this so bad. 😭 pic.twitter.com/04x7YJqfNk — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 14, 2023

Right after a few hours of the tweet being posted, it gained approximately 60k likes, 12.9k retweets and 2.4 million views.

Seven is the first solo track released by Jungkook in 2023. The music video of the same featured Han So Hee and Latto. The Band mixes, Summer and Weekday of the remix of ‘Seven’ released on July 17. Additionally, Jungkook was the first soloist to perform at the Good Morning America’s concert on July 12. The performance was cut short due to the weather conditions.

