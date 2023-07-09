BTS’ Jungkook is now all ready to achieve a new feat. Jungkook's new single ‘Seven’ which is to be released on July 14 and on the same day he is going to give a stage performance of the same song at this year’s Good Morning America (GMA) Summer Concert Series in New York for the first time.

Taking twitter Good Morning America tweeted a poster informing the viewers about Jungkook’s performance with the caption - "JULY 14: Get ready, #BTSARMY! Jung Kook is kicking off our GMA Summer Concert series LIVE from Central Park on July 14! #JungKookOnGMA."

As always, BTS ARMY’s reaction to the news was almost instant. ARMYs expressed their happiness stating that they were waiting eagerly for his performance. An ARMY wrote, "My boy truly deserves this breakthrough. I'm so proud of him. Hats off to our super talented Golden Maknae." Another fan commented, "Of course, the king is coming...sold out in 1 minute! That's him! ...Jeon Jungkook's grand debut is coming." "Omg yaaaay leeeets gooo I'm so proud of you Jungkook I love you so much," tweeted another person.

Alongwith BTS’ Jungkook, there are other artists who will perform on the stage in this year’s concert. The other artists include Fitz and the Tantrums, Carly Rae Jepsen, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Hozier, Tim McGraw, and Sam Hunt.

The Golden Maknae will perform the series’ first concert held in New York’s Central Park this year. Jungkook will be the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the event, and only the third K-pop act overall.

Also Read: BTS J-Hope's Letter For The Fans