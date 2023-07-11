BTS’ Jin and J-Hope are currently enlisted in the army to complete their mandatory Military service. J-Hope recently wrote a note for the ARMYs from him camp, updating them on his life there and revealing that he is now serving as an assistant at the training camp.

BTS’ Jin, after reading J-Hope's letter for the fans, teased J-Hope by calling him a copycat. Jin and J-Hope both were enlisted in the army but are serving different base camps in the military. Jin teased Hobi by accusing him for copying the letter and told him to make the band and fans proud with his ranking in the army.

As per the translation, Jin commented on J-Hope’s letter post on Weverse, he wrote, “You!! What are you doing? Why are you copying j-hope's letter? Pay up.” He further comments, “What kind of private… How dare you! Don't think about making eye contact when you meet on vacation.” Jin also urges J-Hope to make BTS proud, “If you don't get the special forces, it’ll bring down the face of BTS” and ends it by giving a deadline, “Get it by this month.”

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT JIN/SEOKJIN ON J-HOPE'S POST 230709 SJ: you.. what's this.. ‘Hobi's letter’ why are you copying my contents.. pay up(!) SJ: the audacity of a private first class..

(copying) a corporal

When me meet during the holidays, don't think about making eye contact

+ https://t.co/I4KYfuMC3n pic.twitter.com/9nHDm1fSLy — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) July 9, 2023

This fun banter or more like command and accusation by Jin leaves the fans in awe and also makes them miss the members more. Seeing their banter, fans react by tweeting with laughing emojis, “Jin why are you like that.” Whereas another ARMY stated, “ Jinnie gave Hobi a deadline.” Another fan tweeted about how they adore the banter, “Love his humour so much.”

The first one to get enlisted was Jin, the oldest member of BTS, who enlisted in for his mandatory military service last year in December. After him, J-Hope joined the military in mid-April this year. The other members are going to be enlisted in the mandatory military service soon, which depends on their individual schedules. Meanwhile, the K-pop group's memoir, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS released recently.

Also Read: BTS Celebrates ARMY Day With The Release Of Their New Book