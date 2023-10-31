Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Gautham Krishna wins the hearts of women

Gautham Krishna in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most prominent inmates. With his strategic and winsome moves, he has become one of the most popular inmates of all time.

He recently became the Captain of the House with a unanimous vote. Soon after, he chose two female contestants (Rathika Rose and Shobha Shetty, as his commanders. By picking women as his comrades, Gautham Krishna has exhibited his genuine interest in empowering women within the House.

He also wants all inmates to put in equal hard work depending on their ability. By introducing the titles 'Kashta Jeevi' and 'Pani Donga', Krishna has effectively been rewarding workers and disincentivizing freeloaders. 'Idhi naa maata... naa maate sashanam' has been his dictum against those who have opposed his well-meaning ideas.

