This is an election between Ram 'bhakts' and Ram 'drohis': HM Amit Shah

Lucknow, May 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Samajwadi Party and its INDIA bloc partners during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, saying that this was an election between the Ram 'bhakts' and Ram 'drohis'.

Home Minister Shah said that if the INDIA bloc came to power, they would, in their first year, reimpose Article 370 in Kashmir and in the second year, they would lift the ban on triple talaq.

“In their third year, they will lift the ban on PFI and in the fourth year, they will initiate talks with terror groups. In the fifth year, they will put a lock on Ram temple. This is an election between Ram bhakts and Ram-drohis,” he said.

HM Shah slammed the Samajwadi Party and said that the Rs 85,000 crore scam in Sahara had taken place during his regime.

He said that people who had suffered in this scam were now getting back their money.

The Union Minister further said that it was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who could give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

“PM Modi alone could have saved you during Covid and he countered all threats to the country. The INDIA bloc wants to appease its vote bank and will even cut the quota of SC/ST and OBCs for this. But Modi will never allow this,” he said.

Amit Shah said the BJP government had cleared the cane dues of farmers and even reopened closed sugar mills. The cultivated area of sugarcane had also increased.

He said that unlike INDIA bloc members, there was not a single blot on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had not taken even a day’s leave in 23 years.

“Modi comes from a humble background and understands your pain. These ‘Shehzades’ have lived in the lap of luxury and go for vacations abroad when it gets hot here. They will never understand your pain,” he added.

The minister further said that on June 4, “The Congress will blame the EVMs for their defeat and the scapegoat will be its president Mallikarjun Kharge.”

