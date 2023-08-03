Eicher Motors Q1 net vrooms to Rs 913 crore

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) Two wheeler maker Eicher Motors Ltd closed Q1FY24 with a higher net profit of Rs 913.88 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Eicher Motors said for the first quarter of this fiscal, it has earned an operational revenue of Rs 3,844.36 crore (against Q1FY23's Rs 3,204.30 crore) and a net profit of Rs 913.88 crore (Rs.580.17 crore).

During the period under review, the company had earned Rs 335.16 crore as other income which includes Rs 95.20 crores of dividend received for the financial year 2022-23 from a jointly controlled entity, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (for quarter ended June 30, 2022 and year ended March 31, 2023: Rs 40.80 crore), Eicher Motors said.

