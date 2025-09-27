September 29 School Holiday or not?

As September 29, 2025, nears, students and parents in India are anxiously looking to see if schools will close or open. Since there are various festivals occurring throughout various regions, school holiday schedules differ from state to state. Below is a preview of which states will have a holiday on Monday, September 29, 2025, and which will conduct regular classes.

States with School Holidays on September 29, 2025

Telangana:

Telangana schools will be off on September 29, 2025, as part of the current Dussehra holidays. The holiday season offers students the opportunity to spend time with their families and engage in local celebrations. The break applies to intermediate colleges throughout the state as well.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, schools will close for the Durga Puja celebrations. School holidays have been extended, and September 29 is part of the calendar for the celebrations. The holiday is a part of the grand Durga Puja celebrations that customarily last for several days.

Andhra Pradesh:

As a part of the extended Dussehra holidays, educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh will be closed on September 29. The holiday will last until October 3, 2025, giving students a long holiday to celebrate the festival.

Karnataka:

Schools in Karnataka will still remain closed on September 29, 2025, because of the Dasara holidays. The Dasara holiday season provides students with the opportunity to enjoy the cultural festivals of the state, especially those celebrated in Mysuru, where grand Dasara festivities are famous.

In Odisha and Assam, schools will also be closed on September 29, 2025, as a holiday. It is associated with local festivals after the previous holiday on September 23, 2025, for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's Birthday.

A few districts of Odisha and Assam, particularly those having intense Durga Puja festivities, will also have a holiday on September 29. Local holidays could differ depending on the level of celebration in specific regions.

States Where Schools Will Be Open on September 29, 2025

On the other hand, schools in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh will operate as usual on September 29, 2025. Such states do not have any major state festivals or public holidays on this day, so students will resume their normal academic routines.

Yet, it should be mentioned that there can be regional or district-level holidays based on particular local celebrations, climatic conditions, or school-level notifications. Parents and students need to remain informed through local notifications or school notices for any last-minute updates.

For the coming months, in October, various key school holidays shall be observed across various regions of India:

Bathukamma Festival (September 29, 2025): A prominent festival in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which is celebrated with a flower festival. Schools will be closed to mark this occasion.

Mahalaya Amavasya (September 29, 2025): Celebrated in West Bengal as a part of the Durga Puja celebrations, which is also likely to affect local school calendars.

Vijayadashami / Dussehra (October 2, 2025): A national holiday that commemorates the victory of good over evil.

Diwali (October 20, 2025): Schools in India will remain shut for the celebrations of Diwali.

Conclusion

Schools will remain shut on September 29, 2025, in some states like Telangana, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, and parts of Odisha and Assam. But schools in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will remain open on regular academic schedules.

Parents and students should contact local schools for any information regarding holiday schedules, as they may differ by district or even the school itself. The holiday season proceeds with major breaks, so be sure to keep current with when schools will return after the holiday season.

Also read: Severe Rainfall Alert: IMD Warns Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu of Heavy Downpour