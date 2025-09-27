Severe Rainfall Alert: IMD Warns Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu of Heavy Downpour

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall across several parts of Central and South Peninsular India today. The weather office said that heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, West Bengal and Sikkim.

According to the forecast, some regions may experience even more intense conditions over the next three to four days. Heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated pockets of extremely heavy downpour, is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Odisha, Konkan and Goa during this period. The IMD said the combination of a strong monsoon trough and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal is likely driving the current weather pattern.

Alongside the rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are predicted to affect several states. These include the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Telangana, West Bengal, Sikkim and Chhattisgarh. The conditions are likely to continue until September 30.

Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert for possible flooding, waterlogging and travel disruptions. Fishermen along the eastern coast have also been warned against venturing into the sea as wind speeds may rise in some areas.

With the monsoon season still active, the IMD’s alert signals a wet and potentially hazardous weekend for many states. Local administrations are expected to monitor water levels in rivers and low-lying regions while deploying emergency teams where required. Travelers have been urged to check weather updates before setting out and avoid flood-prone routes as the heavy rain spell persists.