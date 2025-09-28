YS Jagan Salutes Bhagat Singh on His Jayanti, Remembers the Legendary Revolutionary

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary, September 28.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), YS Jagan wrote, “Tributes paid on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, the brave hero who sacrificed his life in India’s freedom struggle and ignited the flames of patriotism among the youth by shouting ‘Inquilab Zindabad’.”

India commemorated the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, one of the most celebrated revolutionaries of the freedom movement. Born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, Punjab, Bhagat Singh’s life and ideals continue to inspire generations with his unwavering courage, patriotism, and commitment to justice.

In his latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Bhagat Singh, highlighting the fearless attitude with which he challenged the British. He described Bhagat Singh as a “source of inspiration” for all Indians, especially the youth. “Fearlessness was ingrained in his nature,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi recounted Bhagat Singh’s letter to the British before his execution, in which he requested that he and his friends be treated as prisoners of war, preferring to be shot rather than hanged—a testament to his indomitable courage. He also praised Bhagat Singh’s sensitivity to the suffering of the people and his willingness to help them. “I respectfully pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” the Prime Minister said.

Executed at the age of 23 in 1931, Bhagat Singh became a symbol of resistance and patriotism. His acts of bravery, including the Lahore Conspiracy Case and the protest against the Simon Commission, have been immortalized in Indian history.

Historians note that his ideology transcended the fight for independence, emphasizing equality, freedom of thought, and opposition to oppression. His writings and speeches continue to inspire young Indians to contribute to nation-building with courage and integrity.