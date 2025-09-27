Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2025-26: Apply Online for Up to ₹6 Lakh
The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2025-26 aim to support and empower India’s brightest minds pursuing postgraduate studies in key areas of science and technology. The initiative seeks to nurture future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital, driving innovation and sustainability for the nation’s growth.
Eligibility Criteria
- Residency: Must be an Indian citizen.
- Academic Qualifications:
- First-year postgraduate (PG) students with a GATE score between 550 and 1,000, OR
- Students with a CGPA of 7.5 or above (or equivalent percentage) in their undergraduate degree.
Eligible Degree Programmes
- Computer Science
- Artificial Intelligence
- Mathematics & Computing
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Renewable & New Energy
- Material Science & Engineering
- Life Sciences
Prizes & Rewards
- The scholarship provides up to ₹6,00,000 over the course of the postgraduate program.
Application Details
- Last Date to Apply: 04th October 2025
- Application Mode: Online only
- Apply Here: Application Link