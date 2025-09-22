September 23 School Holiday or not?

As the festive season of Dussehra continues, parents and students across India are keen to know whether schools will remain open or closed on September 23, 2025. While some states have already begun their Dussehra vacation, others are observing regular classes with only localized exceptions.

States With School Holidays on September 23, 2025

Andhra Pradesh: Schools are shut for the Dussehra break starting September 22. The holidays continue until October 2, 2025, and classes will resume on October 3.

Telangana: Students are already on holiday from September 22 for Dussehra and Bathukamma celebrations. Schools remain closed tomorrow as well.

Karnataka: Schools in the state began their break on September 22, and the holiday continues today, September 23.

Jammu & Kashmir: Tomorrow, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday (September 23, 2025) is observed as a public holiday, and schools will remain closed.

States Where Schools Remain Open on September 23, 2025

In most other parts of India, schools will function as usual on September 23. This includes Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Kerala. However, parents are advised to keep track of local school or district notifications, as occasional closures can be announced at the local level.

Regions With Early Dussehra Holidays

Some states have already declared extended holidays for the entire festive period:

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka – Dussehra holidays started on September 22.

In other states, Dussehra-related breaks will begin closer to Durga Puja (September 29–30) or Vijayadashami in early October.

Other Festival Holidays Around September 23

Apart from Dussehra, students can also look forward to:

Navratri Sthapana on September 22 in parts of North India.

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday is on September 23 in Jammu & Kashmir.

Mahalaya Amavasya on September 27 in eastern states.

Bathukamma Festival on September 27 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Durga Puja holidays from September 29–30 in eastern India.

Conclusion

On September 23, 2025, schools in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed for Dussehra and regional festivities. Meanwhile, most other states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Odisha, will have regular school operations. Parents and students should stay updated through official school announcements, as some districts may declare additional holidays based on local events.

Also read: Navratri 2025 Day 2: Significance, Story, Puja Vidhi & Mantras of Maa Brahmacharini