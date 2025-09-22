AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Postponed to September 25: Check Latest Updates and Next Steps
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has rescheduled the AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result to September 25, 2025. From September 22, 2025, the results will be made public on the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Important Dates:
Seat Allotment Result: September 25, 2025
Self-Reporting Dates: September 25-26, 2025
Classwork Commences: September 25, 2025
Steps to Check AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result:
- Visit the Official Website: Go to lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
- Click Seat Allotment Link: Locate and click on the "AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result" link.
- Enter Login Credentials: Enter your registration number and password.
- Submit and See Result: Click on the Submit button to see your seat allotment result.
- Download and Preserve: Preserve the result on your device and make a print for future use.
What to Do After Seat Allotment:
- Submit Original Certificates: In case a seat is allotted, submit original certificates to the college allotted for verification.
- Eligibility Check: The principal of the college will check for eligibility, and allotment by itself does not confirm admission.
- Meet Eligibility Criteria: Make sure you fulfill the Bar Council of India's eligibility criteria.
Key Highlights:
- The seat allotment result will be uploaded on lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
- Self-reporting is required between 25-26, September 2025.
- Classes will begin on 25, September 2025.
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