Dussehra Holidays 2025: AP Schools and Colleges Shut 12 Days from Sep 22 to Oct 2

The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the school holiday schedule for Dussehra, extending the break to 12 days. Schools across the state — both government and private — will now remain closed from September 22 to October 2, 2025, and will reopen on October 3, 2025.

Originally, the holidays were planned from September 24 to October 2, giving students a nine-day break. However, after strong appeals from teachers seeking additional time to celebrate and prepare for the festival, the state government advanced the start date by two days.

The extended holiday period is expected to bring relief to teachers and students alike, offering more time to take part in festive activities with their families. The adjustment also provides students with a welcome pause in the academic calendar before regular classes resume in October.