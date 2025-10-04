October 2025 School Holidays in India: Check Dates and Festivals

October 2025 sees a series of school holidays in India, as several states celebrate significant cultural and national festivals like Dussehra, Durga Puja, Navratri, and Gandhi Jayanti. All these holidays provide students with a much-needed break from their educational routine to celebrate festivals, enjoy family time, and indulge in recreational activities. Some states have also declared extra holiday closures because of weather situations like heavy rains and floods.

School holiday schedules differ from state to state, befitting India's rich cultural diversity. Students in Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh will stand to gain from these festive holidays that blend traditional celebrations with safety rationale.

State-Wise School Holiday Schedule for October 2025

Following is a comprehensive list of school holidays in various states:

Telangana: September 21 – October 3 | Dasara holiday

West Bengal: Sept 24 – Oct 6 | Durga Puja holiday (extended because of floods)

Bihar: Sep 27 – Oct 2 | Durga Puja & Navratri holidays

Bihar (some districts): Sep 27 – Oct 5 | Extended Durga Puja & Navratri holidays

Delhi: Sep 29 – Oct 1 | Dussehra holiday

Uttar Pradesh: Oct 1 – Oct 2 | Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti holidays

Assam: Until 30th Sept, including Oct 2 | Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti holidays

Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal): October 1 – October 3 | Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti holidays

Maharashtra: October 1 | Rain-related closure & Gandhi Jayanti holiday

Why These Holidays Are Important

These school holidays are crucial for students' lives:

Celebrating Culture: Celebrations like Dussehra and Durga Puja enable students to relate to local customs and heritage.

Academic Break: The holidays give students a break to unwind, which helps decrease stress and increase productivity throughout the remainder of the year.

Family Time: Students have an opportunity to spend time with their families, visiting celebrations or taking weekend trips during the holidays.

Safety Concerns: Some holiday closures are stretched out because of weather, like excessive rain or flooding, to preserve the safety of students.

Tips for Parents and Students During Holidays

Monitor local school announcements for weather or local reasons for potential holiday date changes.

Organize holiday activities that prioritize fun, education, and cultural immersion.

Enjoy the longer holiday period to take it easy, pursue hobbies, or take a safe trip.

Conclusion

The October 2025 Indian school holidays provide an excellent chance for students and their families to rejoice in festivals, spend time together, and rest. The holidays capture both the cultural diversity and geographical variances of the nation while highlighting safety concerns during weather disturbances. Whatever activity is undertaken, whether traditional celebrations or merely a brief holiday, the time holds a significant and worthwhile break for Indian students.

Also read: Hyderabad Rains Oct 4: Thunderstorms to Rock City?