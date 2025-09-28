Goa School Holidays October 2025 – Complete List of Dates

With the festive season nearing, Goa students can expect a much-needed break. October is an important month in the state with national and regional observances which provide a much-needed break from school routines. Below is the list of important holidays in October 2025 which may impact school schedules:

List of School Holidays in Goa (October 2025)

Gandhi Jayanti - October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

A state holiday celebrating the birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, celebrated throughout the state.

Maha Navami - October 3, 2025 (Friday)

An important day during Dasara/Dussehra festivities, celebrating the victory of good over evil.

Vijayadashami/Dussehra - October 4, 2025 (Saturday)

The culmination of the Dasara festival, celebrated with fervor throughout the region.

Deepavali/Diwali - October 20, 2025 (Monday) and October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

The festival of lights is an important celebration in Goa, with schools commonly closing on Laxmi Pujan and Naraka Chaturdashi/Bali Pratipada.

Govardhan Puja/Bhaubeej - October 25, 2025 (Saturday)

An important day in the Diwali festivities, celebrating the relationship between siblings.

Importance of These Holidays

These breaks form a part of Goa's educational and cultural calendar. Though the Christmas and New Year holiday is the longest, the Dussehra and Diwali holidays give students a much-deserved break to rest and join festivities with their families.

Tips for Parents and Students

While the above list serves as an overview of the holidays, it is crucial that parents and students double-check the dates with their respective schools or the Goa Education Department. The school calendar can be revised, and cross-checking the holidays will enable planning of activities and schedules accordingly.

Stay Updated

In order not to miss any updates or announcements, be on the lookout for official communications from the Goa Education Department or your school administration. Being informed this way will help you make the most of the festive season.

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