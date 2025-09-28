Is September 29 a school holiday or not?

As the nation is entering into yet another week of festivities and significant events, parents and students are eager to know if January 29, 2025, will be a working day or a holiday for school students. Some states have legally proclaimed a holiday for special events, but some will witness schools operating as usual.

Odisha – Holiday Declared

The Odisha government has announced a holiday on January 29, 2025, to mark the Utkarsh Odisha–Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes shortly after Odisha schools had a long winter vacation from January 1 to 15.

Uttarakhand – Holiday for National Games

In Uttarakhand, January 29 will be declared a holiday for schools since the state is gearing up to host the inauguration of the 38th National Games by PM Modi. Schools in the state had already taken their winter break between December 25 and January 5.

Delhi – Schools Open

Delhi schools in the national capital will be open on January 29, 2025. The winter vacation in Delhi was already from January 1 to 15, and classes resumed on January 16 for the students.

Maharashtra – January 29 No Holiday

Schools in Maharashtra have not announced a January 29 holiday. Schools will function normally. The winter vacation was from December 22 to January 3 for students in the state.

Karnataka – Schools Shut During Dussehra Festivals

Although Karnataka has not declared a special holiday on January 29, schools in the state are already shut as part of the long Dussehra holidays. Students are enjoying their festive holidays.

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh – Schools Closed for Dussehra Break

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have also announced Dussehra holidays for schools, and hence, schools will be closed on January 29, 2025. Students in these states are already on vacation during the festivities.

Summary – Where Schools Are Closed on January 29, 2025

Holiday Declared: Odisha (Make in Odisha Conclave), Uttarakhand (National Games), Telangana (Dussehra holidays), Andhra Pradesh (Dussehra holidays), Karnataka (Dussehra holidays).

Schools Open: Delhi, Maharashtra.

Final Note

Although certain states have announced holidays on January 29, 2025, either for national celebrations or continuing festivals, a majority of other states will have schools operating normally. Parents and students should refer to local school notices or government orders for verification.