Dussehra School Holidays 2025: Dates in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh

Dussehra, also referred to as Vijayadashami, is one of India's prominent festivals, reflecting the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated with tremendous fervor throughout India, and it comes after the nine days of Navratri, finishing on the tenth day with the grand effigy burning of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath. Kids look up for this festive season, and schools normally declare holiday so that students can celebrate.

Here's a glimpse of the Dussehra school holiday calendar for 2025 in some of the important states:

Delhi

Schools in Delhi will be closed from September 29 to October 1, 2025. During this holiday, students can get to enjoy the festivities and join in the celebration. For specific dates and changes, it is best to consult your respective school.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh schools will have Dussehra holidays on October 1 and 2, 2025. In certain areas, schools will remain closed on Durga Ashtami as well, providing students with a longer break. Students are advised to double-check with their respective schools for accurate holiday dates.

Bihar

At Bihar, Patna schools will be shut down for five days, between September 27 and October 2, 2025, over the celebrations of Dussehra. This break provides students with time to engage in cultural activities and family festivities. As usual, it is advisable to confirm these dates with schools individually.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh schools will be on a six-day holiday from September 29 to October 4, 2025, for the celebration of Dussehra. Because October 5 is a Sunday, classes will start the next day. This interval enables students to experience the festival mood and participate in local culture.

Note

The information given here is as per media reports and could change based on individual school or education board policies. Parents and students should always refer to their schools or official education board notices for the final holiday calendar.

Dussehra holidays are a highly awaited occasion for students, which offers an opportunity to enjoy festive cheer for culture, traditions, and family, along with taking some time off from studies.

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