CBSE Exam 2026 Datesheet Released: Check Class 10 & 12 Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the tentative schedule for the CBSE Exams 2026. This year, the Class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted from February 17 to July 15, 2026, across all designated exam centres. The exams will be held in a single session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for the main examinations.

Apart from the main exams, the board will also conduct exams for Sports Students (Class XII), Second Board Examinations for Class X, and Supplementary Examinations for Class XII.

Approximately 45 lakh students are expected to appear for 204 subjects across Classes X and XII, both in India and 26 countries abroad. Alongside the exams, CBSE will manage practical evaluations and post-result processes to ensure the timely declaration of results.

Major Changes in CBSE Exam 2026

This year, CBSE has introduced a two-exam system for Class 10 students:

First Exam: February-March 2026

Second Exam: May-June 2026

Students who miss the first exam or wish to improve their scores can appear in the second exam, conducted under the ‘Essential Repeat’ or ‘Compartment’ category.

Tentative Schedule Details

CBSE has released the tentative dates based on Class IX and XI registration data for 2025. The schedules include:

Main Examinations – Class X

Main Examinations – Class XII

Second Board Examinations – Class X

This early release allows students to plan a structured study schedule and helps schools align academic and administrative activities, including teacher deployment for exams and evaluations. Teachers, too, can plan their personal schedules, including vacations, with clarity.

CBSE 2026 Evaluation Process

According to CBSE guidelines, evaluation of answer scripts for Classes 10 and 12 will start approximately 10 days after each exam and be completed within 12 days.

With the tentative schedule now out, students, teachers, and schools have ample time to prepare and coordinate for the upcoming CBSE Exams 2026.

For the official notification and detailed datesheet, students can visit cbse.gov.in