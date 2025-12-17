December 18 School Holiday: Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, and More

As December 18, 2025 approaches, students and parents across the country are checking school notices to confirm whether classes will be held tomorrow. With varying factors such as winter cold waves, air quality concerns, elections, and weather alerts influencing decisions, school schedules differ from state to state. Here is a clear and updated overview of the school holiday situation for December 18.

No Nationwide School Holiday on December 18

At present, December 18 is not declared as a national school holiday. Most states have decided to keep schools open, though several have introduced special arrangements such as revised timings or hybrid learning to ensure student safety.

Delhi: Schools Open With Hybrid Classes

In the national capital, schools will remain operational on December 18. However, due to worsening air pollution, the Delhi government has instructed schools to follow a hybrid learning model. Students from Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 will attend a mix of online and offline classes to reduce outdoor exposure.

This directive applies to all categories of schools, including government, private, aided institutions, and those managed by MCD, NDMC, and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

Bihar: Regular Classes With Winter Timings

Schools in Bihar have resumed normal functioning after the conclusion of election-related restrictions. While schools will be open on December 18, many institutions—especially primary schools—are following winter schedules with delayed start times to accommodate colder mornings.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: Schools Open Amid Cold Conditions

In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, schools will continue to operate as usual on December 18. However, education authorities have issued cold-wave advisories in affected regions. In districts experiencing extreme cold, schools have adjusted morning hours to safeguard students’ health.

Tamil Nadu: No Holiday Yet, Break Begins From December 24

Schools in Tamil Nadu will remain open on December 18. The state’s School Education Department has already announced a 12-day holiday starting December 24, following the completion of half-yearly examinations. Until then, classes will continue as scheduled.

Final Update

To sum up, December 18 is a working school day in most parts of India, with no widespread holiday announced. While schools are open, several states have taken precautionary measures such as hybrid classes or revised timings due to weather and environmental concerns. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools and local education authorities for any last-minute updates.

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