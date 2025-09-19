AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at drntr.uhsap.in

The registration process for the AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 has commenced, and eligible candidates can now apply for the postgraduate medical program admissions. The counselling process is being conducted under the Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2025-26.

Registration Deadline and Process

Candidates can register for the counselling round through the official website, drntr.uhsap.in, until September 25, 2025, at 11 am. To complete the registration process, candidates need to follow these steps:

Visit the official website for AP NEET counselling

Click on the 2025-26 admission section

Select PG Admissions

Click on Registration

Enter all required details

Fill out the choices

Save and submit

Important Details

Before filling out the application, candidates are advised to check the cutoff marks and percentile for admissions. The cutoff marks and percentile vary by category, and candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.

Counselling Schedule

The counselling schedule is as follows:

Availability of online application forms (without late fee): September 19 to 25, 2025

Availability of online application forms (with late fee): To be notified

How to Check Cutoff Marks and Percentile

Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks and percentile for admissions on the official website. It is essential to check the cutoff marks and percentile before filling out the application to ensure eligibility.

Official Website and Contact Information

Candidates can visit the official website, drntr.uhsap.in, for more information on the AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration process, schedule, and cutoff marks.

Also read: AP Dussehra Holidays 2025 Changed: Holidays from September 22 to October 2