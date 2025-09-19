October 2025 School Holidays: Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Dates

October 2025 promises to be the most thrilling month for kids, with schools and colleges around India planning a series of celebration holidays. The month will be abuzz with cultural festivities, offering children a lot of opportunities to indulge in family time, rituals, and trips.

The festival calendar starts with Mahanavami on October 1, which is followed immediately by a twin holiday on October 2 for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Few days later, October 7 will be a holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, remembering the sage who wrote the Ramayana.

The longest span of holidays will fall during the Diwali week, which includes:

October 18 – Dhanteras

October 20 – Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali)

October 21 – Diwali

October 22 – Govardhan Puja

October 23 – Bhai Dooj

Schools and colleges throughout the nation will be closed for a majority of these days, granting students an extended festival holiday.

The month will end with Chhath Puja on October 27 and 28, a large festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern parts of India, when schools in these areas will be closed.

From Mahanavami at the beginning of October to Chhath Puja at the end, students will get one of the longest festive holidays of the year, a testament to the rich cultural variety of India.

Also read: AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at drntr.uhsap.in