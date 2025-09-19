Who Is Aryan Mann? DU’s New President Who Led ABVP to Victory in DUSU Election 2025

Aryan Mann, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) face for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2025 polls, has officially been elected President of Delhi University’s central students’ body, securing a thumping victory over his rival, NSUI candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary.

From Student Leader to DU’s Top Post

Aryan Mann is a postgraduate student of Political Science at Delhi University and a first-generation student leader who has risen through the ranks of ABVP’s campus unit. Known for his fiery speeches and strong grassroots connect with hostellers and day scholars alike, Mann became a familiar figure in DU politics through his campaigns on affordable accommodation, campus safety, better infrastructure, and job-oriented courses.

Political Journey

Mann started his student activism early, contesting college-level elections as part of ABVP’s organizational network. He earned recognition for mobilizing students on issues such as library access, transport facilities, and examination reforms. His rise within the student organization was steady, as he moved from being a college representative to an influential voice in DU’s Central Council.

2025 Campaign Highlights

Aryan Mann’s presidential campaign for DUSU 2025 was marked by his emphasis on:

Hostel Expansion: Pledging to push for more hostels to address the acute shortage affecting outstation students.

Safety on Campus: Advocating stronger security measures, especially for women students.

Skill Development & Careers: Highlighting the need for skill-based courses and better placement opportunities.

Digital Infrastructure: Promising wider access to e-learning resources and improved digital facilities.

His pragmatic manifesto and tireless campaigning struck a chord with thousands of students across DU’s sprawling campus, ensuring a decisive lead of nearly 10,000 votes.

Personal Background

Hailing from Haryana, Aryan Mann comes from a family with a modest background. His father is a government employee, while his mother is a homemaker. Friends describe him as a disciplined yet approachable leader, someone who balances activism with academics.

Beyond politics, Mann is known to be an avid reader of modern Indian history and a sports enthusiast, actively participating in inter-college debates and athletics.

A Turning Point in DU Politics

With his win, Aryan Mann becomes the face of a new generation of ABVP leaders at Delhi University. His victory also underscores the continued dominance of ABVP in DUSU, despite strong challenges from NSUI and the Left-backed SFI-AISA alliance.

For now, Aryan Mann steps into the spotlight as DU’s new student president, bearing the responsibility of addressing the pressing issues of over a lakh students across the university.