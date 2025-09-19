DUSU Election 2025 Results Live: Aryan Mann Set To Be DU President, ABVP Flag Rising High

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections are tilting decisively in favor of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with its presidential candidate Aryan Mann leading by over 9,800 votes against NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, according to official trends.

After 16 rounds of counting, Mann has secured 21,854 votes, dwarfing Choudhary’s 9,973. The ABVP is also cruising in two other key posts — with Kunal Chaudhary (Secretary) and Deepika Jha (Joint Secretary) enjoying comfortable margins. NSUI’s lone bright spot so far is Rahul Jhansla, who is ahead in the Vice-President race with 22,770 votes against ABVP’s Govind Tanwar’s 16,013.

This year’s election stands out for the resurgence of women candidates — a rarity in DUSU politics since Nupur Sharma’s win in 2008. Choudhary campaigned on hostel shortages and campus safety, while SFI-AISA’s Anjali pushed gender sensitisation and opposition to fee hikes.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has issued a blanket ban on victory processions, warning student bodies against celebratory rallies anywhere in the capital. The bench cautioned that if polls are not conducted in “satisfactory order,” it may even restrain the functioning of newly elected office bearers.

The final results are expected after 18–20 rounds of counting — but the writing on the wall is clear: ABVP looks set to retain its stronghold at DU.