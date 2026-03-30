AP and Telangana Inter Results 2026 in April

Telugu states are gearing up to release the Intermediate (Inter) 2026 examination results at the earliest, with efforts underway to announce them in April 2026.

TS Inter Results 2026

In Telangana, the examinations have already been completed and the evaluation process is currently in progress. Officials are aiming to declare the results before April 10, with a possibility of releasing them as early as April 6.

Officials are working on a tight timeline, keeping in mind that junior colleges are set to reopen from June 1. To ensure that students who fail get another opportunity, supplementary examinations will be conducted, and their results are expected to be announced by May 31.

The evaluation process in Telangana had already commenced on March 15 and is being carried out at a brisk pace to meet the deadlines.

AP Inter Results 2026

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the main examinations concluded on Wednesday, March 25. According to AP Intermediate Board Secretary Ranjit Basha, the evaluation of answer scripts is scheduled to begin from March 31. If all goes well, the AP Inter 2026 results will be announced in the second week of April.