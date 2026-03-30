Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2026: Check Expected Date and Details

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to announce the AP Intermediate Results 2026 for both 1st Year and 2nd Year students in the second week of April. As per the latest updates, the evaluation of answer scripts is currently underway and nearing completion.

AP Inter Exams 2026 Overview

The Intermediate examinations in Andhra Pradesh were conducted successfully across the state:

1st Year Exams: March 1 to March 19, 2026

2nd Year Exams: March 3 to March 20, 2026

After the exams concluded, the board initiated the valuation process at multiple centers to ensure accurate assessment.

Expected Result Date

Students can expect the results to be declared between April 10 and April 15, 2026. The exact date will be officially confirmed by BIEAP closer to the announcement.

Where to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Once released, students will be able to check their results through the official results portal provided by the board.

Steps to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Follow these simple steps to access your marks:

Visit the official results website

Click on “AP Inter 1st Year Results 2026” or “AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2026”

Enter your Hall Ticket Number

Click on the Submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download or print the marks memo for future reference

Important Points for Students

Keep your hall ticket number ready to avoid delays

Carefully check all details mentioned in the result

Apply for revaluation or recounting if needed after the results are declared

Conclusion

With the evaluation process almost complete, the AP Intermediate Results 2026 are expected soon. Students are advised to stay updated with official announcements and be prepared to check their results online once released.