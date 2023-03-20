Takshashila IAS Academy Offers Free Inter Plus IAS and Degree Plus IAS Coaching

The Takshashila IAS Academy, one of the leading coaching institutes for civil service aspirants in India, is pleased to announce its latest initiative to offer free coaching for Inter Plus IAS and Degree Plus IAS to meritorious students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Dr Jaya Prakash Narayana IAS (R) in Hyderabad inaugurated the poster of this initiative on 19th March 2023.



Takshashila IAS academy has been enjoying the unique distinction of only civil service coaching institute in Andhra Pradesh that has been chosen under the much-touted YSR Vidyonnathi Scheme, will conduct an entrance test at its Online & Offline on April 09 at 11 am to 12 pm.

Those who secure top Ten ranks of in the entrance test will be offered free Coaching of 3 years for Degree plus IAS students & 5 years for Inter plus IAS students. Those who secured 80 per cent above marks in the proposed entrance test will be called for interview

Eligibility: The eligibility to attend the exam are, those who are pursuing 10th standard is eligible for Inter plus IAS 5 years integrated course & those who are pursuing Intermediate are eligible for 3 years integrated Degree plus IAS course.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr B S N Durga Prasad, Founder&Director of Takshashila IAS Academy, said “We believe that every student should have access to quality education and equal opportunities to achieve their goals. With this initiative, we aim to provide free coaching to meritorious students who are unable to afford it, and help them fulfill their aspirations of becoming civil servants. our academy, which created a record of sorts in Sun-rise Andhra Pradesh by securing 26 ranks in a short span of six years, will extend its helping hand to talented, bright and economically backward students by offering free and highly qualitative coaching as part of its social service commitment.

Speaking at the conference, Amarnath pakalapati, Leading Career Guidance Coach, says “Takshashila committed to providing the best coaching and support to the merit students. Education is the foundation upon which a strong and prosperous nation is built, and it is heartening to see the academy taking steps to ensure that no student is left behind due to financial constraints. I urge all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity and work hard to achieve their dreams of serving the country."

The applicants need to submit their applications by 5th April, 2023 and the opportunity will be open to all students who meet the eligibility criteria. Students can visit the academy's website (www.takshasilaias.com) or contact the academy directly for more information.