Riyad Mathew Unanimously Elected as ABC Chairman
Riyad Mathew, the Chief Associate Editor of the Malayala Manorama Group, has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for 2024-25. Karunesh Bajaj of ITC Limited, representing advertisers on the ABC Council, was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for 2024-25. In addition, Mohit Jain of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. and Vikram Sakhuja of Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd. were re-elected as the Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer, respectively, for the same term.
Riyad Mathew has served on the Board of the Press Trust of India (PTI) since August 2009 and previously held the position of PTI Chairman in 2016-17. Mathew was a board member of the International Press Institute (IPI) in Vienna until May 2023 and is now the Chairman of IPI India.
Riyad has also held roles as a Director on the Board of the Media Research Users Council (MRUC) and as a board member of the Association of Indian Magazines (AIM). Mathew holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland and has trained at The Washington Post, The Washington Times, and Capital News Service.
ABC’s Council of Management Members for the year 2024-2025:
Publishers Representatives
Riyad Mathew: Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd
Pratap G. Pawar: Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd
Shailesh Gupta: Jagran Prakashan Ltd
Praveen Someshwar: HT Media Ltd
Mohit Jain: Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd
Dhruba Mukherjee: ABP Pvt. Ltd
Karan Darda: Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd
Girish Agarwal: DB Corp Limited
Advertiser Representatives
Karunesh Bajaj: ITC Ltd
Aniruddha Haldar: TVS Motor Company Ltd
Partho Banerjee: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Advertising Agencies Representatives
Srinivasan K. Swamy: RK Swamy Ltd
Vikram Sakhuja: Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd
Prasanth Kumar: Group M Media India Private Limited
Vaishali Verma: Initiative Media (India) Pvt. Ltd
Sejal Shah: Publicis Media India Group
The ABC of India is a non-profit organisation that certifies and audits the circulation of major newspapers and magazines in the country.