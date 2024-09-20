Riyad Mathew Unanimously Elected as ABC Chairman

Riyad Mathew, the Chief Associate Editor of the Malayala Manorama Group, has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for 2024-25. Karunesh Bajaj of ITC Limited, representing advertisers on the ABC Council, was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for 2024-25. In addition, Mohit Jain of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. and Vikram Sakhuja of Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd. were re-elected as the Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer, respectively, for the same term.

Riyad Mathew has served on the Board of the Press Trust of India (PTI) since August 2009 and previously held the position of PTI Chairman in 2016-17. Mathew was a board member of the International Press Institute (IPI) in Vienna until May 2023 and is now the Chairman of IPI India.

Riyad has also held roles as a Director on the Board of the Media Research Users Council (MRUC) and as a board member of the Association of Indian Magazines (AIM). Mathew holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland and has trained at The Washington Post, The Washington Times, and Capital News Service.

ABC’s Council of Management Members for the year 2024-2025:

Publishers Representatives

Riyad Mathew: Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd

Pratap G. Pawar: Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd

Shailesh Gupta: Jagran Prakashan Ltd

Praveen Someshwar: HT Media Ltd

Mohit Jain: Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd

Dhruba Mukherjee: ABP Pvt. Ltd

Karan Darda: Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd

Girish Agarwal: DB Corp Limited

Advertiser Representatives

Karunesh Bajaj: ITC Ltd

Aniruddha Haldar: TVS Motor Company Ltd

Partho Banerjee: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Advertising Agencies Representatives

Srinivasan K. Swamy: RK Swamy Ltd

Vikram Sakhuja: Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd

Prasanth Kumar: Group M Media India Private Limited

Vaishali Verma: Initiative Media (India) Pvt. Ltd

Sejal Shah: Publicis Media India Group

The ABC of India is a non-profit organisation that certifies and audits the circulation of major newspapers and magazines in the country.