A practical approach to the transition:

Menopause is a natural biological transition that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years. During this time, your body experiences a significant decline in estrogen levels, leading to a variety of physical, emotional, and mental symptoms that have a major impact on your overall well-being.

Don't let it catch you off guard

Menopause happens between the ages of 47 and 52. It is accompanied by a series of symptoms such as

● Insomnia

● Hot flashes

● Vaginal dryness

● Memory loss

● Difficulty concentration

Although it is a natural phenomena, many women suffer in silence as they feel uncomfortable discussing it. It's important to understand that these symptoms are a normal part of aging

Your doctor may recommend estrogen supplements. However, it's important to be aware that these may increase the risk of certain chronic diseases such as

● Cardiovascular disease

● Arthro sclerosis

● Increased triglycerides

So, what can you do? You can try non-hormonal supplements such as

● Calcium sulfates

● Vitamin D

Additionally, regular physical activity can help manage stress, anxiety, and promote overall health.

You are what you eat

A healthy diet can play a role in supporting the body during the menopause transition. Eating a well-balanced diet that is rich in essential nutrients such as calcium and protein can help maintain bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, which is a common concern during menopause. Additionally, incorporating plant-based estrogen sources such as

● Soy-based products

● Flaxseeds

● Chickpeas

Your journey is unique

Menopause marks a significant phase in a woman's life, and can be challenging to traverse. However, with the right mindset, support, and care, you can navigate this transition with ease. It is important to remember that every woman's journey is unique and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Work closely with your healthcare provider to find a personalized treatment plan that addresses your specific needs and concerns. Don't hesitate to seek help and support during this phase of your life.

Dr. Lakshmi Prasuna, MBBS , DGO (Obs. & Gynaec), Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada.