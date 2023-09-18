Avinash Pandey Retains his Position as President of NBDA
Avinash Pandey has been elected once again to serve as the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA). MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd., has also been re-elected as Vice President while Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director of News24 Broadcast India Ltd, will continue to serve as the Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2023-2024.
These appointments were made during the NBDA board meeting on Monday.
The other members on the NBDA Board include:
- Rajat Sharma, Chairman – Independent News Services Pvt. Ltd.
- MK Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Times Network, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd
- Rahul Joshi, Managing Director – TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
- I. Venkat, Director – Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.
- Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director – TV Today Network Ltd.
- Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV – New Delhi Television Ltd.
- Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor, Zee Media Corporation Ltd.