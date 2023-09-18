Avinash Pandey Retains his Position as President of NBDA  

Avinash Pandey has been elected once again to serve as the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA). MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd., has also been re-elected as Vice President while Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director of News24 Broadcast India Ltd, will continue to serve as the Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2023-2024.

These appointments were made during the NBDA board meeting on Monday.

The other members on the NBDA Board include: