Avinash Pandey Retains his Position as President of NBDA  

Sep 18, 2023, 20:11 IST
Avinash Pandey has been elected once again to serve as the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA). MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd., has also been re-elected as Vice President while Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director of News24 Broadcast India Ltd, will continue to serve as the Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2023-2024. 

These appointments were made during the NBDA board meeting on Monday.

The other members on the NBDA Board include: 

  1. Rajat Sharma, Chairman – Independent News Services Pvt. Ltd.
  2. MK Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Times Network, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd
  3. Rahul Joshi, Managing Director – TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
  4. I. Venkat, Director – Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.
  5. Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director – TV Today Network Ltd.
  6. Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV – New Delhi Television Ltd.
  7. Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor, Zee Media Corporation Ltd.
     

