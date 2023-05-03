Delhi excise policy case: ED to grill Vijay Nair, Dinesh Arora

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to record fresh statements of Vijay Nair, former communication in-charge of AAP, and director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited Amit Arora, who are presently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Recently, the central agency moved a plea before the special PMLA court, seeking permission to further quiz them in judicial custody. Upon hearing their contention, the court granted them permission to visit Tihar Jail and record the statements.

The ED has filed the third supplementary chargesheet in the matter and is likely to file the fourth soon.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the probe agency has claimed that it has enough digital evidence to prove that the Delhi Excise Policy was leaked before it was launched and Rs 100 crore kickbacks were given to AAP to favour liquor lobby from South India.

