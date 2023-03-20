Deal between PM & Bengal CM to tarnish Rahul's image: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while speaking to media on Monday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had colluded to tarnish Rahul Gandhi's image.

He said: "Mamata Banerjee is speaking at the Prime Minister's behest. They have a mutual understanding of tarnishing Gandhi's and Congress' image. Didi wants to save herself from ED-CBI raids, which is why she is against the Congress to make PM Modi happy."

According to sources, Banerjee had recently accused Gandhi of being the biggest 'TRP' of Modi and said that the BJP wanted to make Gandhi a 'hero'.

Reportedly, Banerjee launched several scathing attacks against Gandhi in an internal meeting and said that no one would be able to target Modi, if Gandhi were to become the face of the opposition.

