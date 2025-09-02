Classes in B'desh's Chittagong University remain suspended as over 100 get injured in clashes

Dhaka, Sep 2 (IANS) After hundreds were injured following the violent clashes at Bangladesh's Chittagong University (CU), all scheduled classes and examinations continue to remain suspended.

According to media reports, the violence broke out late Saturday night between Chittagong University students and locals following the alleged assault of a female student by a dormitory security guard near the campus.

The announcement of suspension of the decision was announced in an urgent notice on Monday evening, signed by Acting Controller of Examinations Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, citing "unavoidable circumstances".

Meanwhile, Chittagong district's Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Momin issued a notice declaring that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will remain in effect, strictly prohibiting all forms of gatherings -- including rallies, protests, and public assemblies.

The order also bans carrying explosives, firearms, or traditional weapons, and the movement or presence of five or more people together in the restricted area.

After the Saturday violence, unrest flared up the next morning, leaving CU's pro-vice chancellor, proctor, teachers, and students injured. Local weapons were reportedly used during the attacks.

As per the university administration, the clashes injured between 400 and 500 people, leading Bangladeshi daily The Business Standard reported.

Reports further suggest that around 20 students were transported to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, in critical condition.

"I have never seen so many students injured in a single day. I personally treated nearly a hundred students, while several critically injured were referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital," leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Tipu Sultan, senior medical officer of CU's medical centre, as saying.

Meanwhile, student organisations staged demonstrations on Monday night, calling for the resignation of the university administration, accusing it of failing to provide security.

The violent confrontations come against the backdrop of rising public unrest in Bangladesh, which has witnessed multiple protest movements and growing lawlessness since the Yunus-led interim government assumed power last August.

