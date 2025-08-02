Su From So and Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Kannada Cinema Domination On Full Display?

Since Yash's KGF broke through regional barriers, Kannada cinema has experienced occasional surges in box office collections. Kantara took the mantle forward, and now Rishab Shetty has turned out to be this huge pan-Indian star who is working on multiple projects across the Telugu and Hindi languages.

However, there have been times when Kannada cinema struggled to achieve box office success despite the emergence of their newfound popularity at the cinemas. While struggles continue even for top stars, there are certain films that give a ray of hope to the industry that all is well and they can actually believe in narrating positive stories with all their heart. Audiences will take care of them.

Su from So and Mahavatar Narsimha: Kannada Cinema Ruling Box Office

The same happened with Su From So, a horror comedy produced by Raj B Shetty, who is one of the most unique voices to have emerged from Kannada cinema in recent times. The movie ended up working big time in not just Karnataka but also in other states. Word of mouth spreads so quickly that Su from So has now managed to collect Rs.30 crores net, which is a stellar accomplishment considering the film's scale.

Written and Directed by JP Tuminadu, Su From So continues to grow with each passing day, and it will be intriguing to see if the movie continues to exceed audiences's expectations.

At the same time, Hombale films' animated movie Mahavatar Narsimha has already turned out to be a giant hit at the North Indian box office. The movie managed to make more than Rs.60 crores worldwide gross, and with it being an animated film, it's easy to understand how big of an impact it has created at the North Indian box office.

These two films have come at a time when the expectation is the least on Kannada cinema to deliver, and both of them prove that if makers believe in excellent cinema, the results will surely follow.