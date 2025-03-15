L2 Empuraan: Suspense Builds over Mohanlal's Film Release Date!

It looks like things are not really falling in place for Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal's prestigious project, L2: Empuraan. The movie, a sequel to the 2019 Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer, has been having roadblocks in its attempt to expand Malayalam cinema. Even before the teaser of the film came, there was widespread backlash from the producers council over the exorbitant charges that stars are demanding now and how it will destroy the industry.

As a result, they have declared a strike exactly on the scheduled release date of L2:Empuraan, on March 28th. Now, rumors are going rife that Lyca Productions, the most famous Tamil production house, has pulled out of the movie at the last minute. L2: Empuraan is combinedly bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca, but with Lyca pulling out, there is an apparent delay in the release date.

Even Prithviraj, who released a powerful quote with Mohanlal as part of Empuraan promotions, didn't reveal the release date while sharing the post, and this led to even more speculations from fans of Mohanlal. A movie that's as big as Empuraan needs proper promotions for the film to reach wider audiences, and if the Lyca news turns out to be true, it will be a big blow to Mollywood.

However, speculations are doing the rounds over Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam movies. He has stepped in at the last minute to help Aashirvad Cinemas release the movie amid Lyca Productions backing out. While all the updates surrounding L2: Empuraan are speculative in nature, it remains to be seen if the team clears the air once and for all for fans and lets them solely wait in anticipation to celebrate their favorite Lalettan.