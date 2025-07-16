Janaki V v/s State of Kerala: Movie Controversy, Release Date, OTT Partner, Plot, Cast, and More

Janaki V vs. State of Kerala is the film that has consistently made headlines in Malayalam cinema over the past few weeks. The movie was in court for a while owing to the controversy surrounding the use of the name Janaki and the subject it was handling. The court objected to the makers' intentions, and despite them making a strong case against why it's apt to keep the name "Janaki," the court didn't buy into their logic.

Everything You Need to Know about Janaki V v/s State of Kerala Movie

A change of name was suggested, and the makers abided by the court's verdict. After a while, the name of the film is now changed to "Janaki V vs. State of Kerala." The letter "V" was added to the name of the movie, and with this, the film will now release in theaters from tomorrow, July 17th. The team has experienced a long wait due to court procedures, and without further delay, they launched the movie's trailer yesterday.

The trailer provides a preview of the movie, promising an intense journey from beginning to end. Anupama Parameswaran, with all her experience, looks like the perfect fit for the character, and Superstar Suresh Gopi plays the lawyer.

Owing to the controversy, the movie was indirectly promoted, but it remains to be seen how well the audiences respond to Janaki V v/s State of Kerala and whether it will become another hit or not in the successful streak that Malayalam cinema is enjoying this year.

Coming to the OTT release, Janaki V vs. State of Kerala's digital rights were bagged by Z5, and the film will most likely be streaming soon after Independence Day (August 15th) this year. From the recently released trailer, it became evident that Janaki, played by Anupama Parameswaran, became the victim of an inhuman act and had to fight the advocate (played by Suresh Gopi) and stand for her truth.