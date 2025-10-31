Dies Irae Twitter Review Malayalam Horror Thriller Reigns Supreme; Pranav Mohanlal Stuns!

Malayalam cinema has a new horror benchmark, and it goes by the name Dies Irae. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who previously terrified audiences with Bramayugam and Bhoothakalam, the film stars Pranav Mohanlal in what fans are calling his career-defining performance.

Early Twitter reviews for Dies Irae have been nothing short of explosive. Viewers who attended the premiere screenings have flooded social media with reactions, hailing it as “the most terrifying Malayalam film in years.” Several users went on to say that Rahul Sadasivan has officially outdone himself, crafting a film that combines psychological horror, folklore, and gothic atmosphere unlike anything the industry has seen before.

One user wrote that Dies Irae “left them frozen in their seat,” while another called it “a haunting experience that stays with you long after the credits roll.” Many compared the film favorably to Bramayugam and Bhoothakalam, two previous Malayalam horror gems, claiming that Dies Irae overtakes them both in emotional depth and sheer cinematic execution.

Pranav Mohanlal’s performance has become a focal point of praise, with fans describing his portrayal as “restrained, chilling, and deeply immersive.” The actor, known for his subtle screen presence, has reportedly delivered his most intense and layered role yet. Compliments have also poured in for Sadasivan’s direction, with users admiring how he balances atmosphere with story, and scares with soul.

Visually, the film has been described as “poetic horror”, with cinematography, production design, and sound all working together to create an unsettling yet mesmerizing experience. A few fans even mentioned that it reminded them of early Guillermo del Toro films, where horror and heartbreak go hand in hand.

The overwhelming consensus on social media is clear: Dies Irae is Malayalam cinema’s new horror masterpiece. Fans have already begun calling for Rahul Sadasivan to bring his next project to theatres in time for Halloween 2026, eager to see how he can top this haunting triumph.

For now, Dies Irae stands as proof that Malayalam cinema continues to lead India’s horror revolution, with Rahul Sadasivan at the very front of it.

Dies Irae was quite gripping and top notch making. Can’t wait for next Halloween and what Rahul Sadavisan gonna bring. — Achilles ! (@Akkyllees) October 31, 2025

If Mammootty gets the state award for Bramayugam, Pranav deserves the National award for Dies Irae. 🙌#DiesIrae #Mammootty — Ragnar Lothbrok (@_RagnerLothbrok) October 31, 2025

Just watched Dies Irae 🔥 Rahul Sadasivan nailed it again! Pranav Mohanlal’s best performance till date 👏 Cinematography & BGM top notch — feels straight out of Hollywood! 🎥💀 #DiesIrae #MalayalamCinema #PranavMohanlal pic.twitter.com/M390LSgo9y — Jamshid Rah (@BeingJamshid) October 31, 2025