Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advanced Booking: Sensational Rs.15 Crore Record for an Anime Film?

The Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is gearing up for release in India on September 12. Advance booking opened recently and the response has been nothing short of spectacular.

So far, the film has raked in over Rs.15 crore from advance ticket sales across India. It has already sold more than one lakh tickets for opening day shows in multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. For the opening weekend, advance sales have crossed 15 crore, marking it as the highest pre sales figure for any anime film in India.

In a first for the genre, several Indian cities will host 5.00 am screenings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. Early morning shows are scheduled in Pune, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and other cities. The film is releasing in five languages including Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, which is expected to widen its appeal across regions. It will also release on around 1,700 screens, a much larger footprint than most anime films usually receive in the country.

The movie has already surpassed the lifetime box office pre sales records set by other popular anime films such as Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. With over 2.5 lakh tickets already sold for the first weekend just before release, industry insiders predict it will break more records and prove that anime is fast becoming a mainstream cinematic force in India.