Champions One-Day Cup stands out with dynamic blend of international, domestic players: Rizwan

Faisalabad, Sep 9 (IANS) Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will be marshalling the Wolves side, with Misbah-ul-Haq being the mentor. The home team will be looking to make a successful start to the domestic tournament Champions One-Day Cup when they feature in the opener against Shadab Khan’s Panthers on Thursday at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

"It is heartening to see a highly-competitive domestic tournament like the Champions One-Day Cup coming to life in Faisalabad. I’m excited to be leading the Wolves, which is like a home team as our academy is based in this vibrant city," Rizwan told PCB Digital Channel.

Rizwan expects the local crowd to get behind his team and their support will be crucial to the Wolves as they aim to reap glory in their backyard.

"I’m eagerly looking forward to the local crowd supporting Wolves during the tournament and I feel they are going to act as the 12th player for us. With the help of the Almighty, we will try our best to perform well in this tournament.

Talking about the blend of youth and experience, Rizwan said: “Usually we don’t see such a dynamic blend of the international and young players in domestic competitions and teams but the Champions One-Day Cup stands out in this regard as all the teams have a number of international, domestic and young players on their rosters.”

On the other hand, all-rounder Shadab Khan will lead the Panthers in the Champions One-Day Cup. Under the mentorship of former Pakistan coach and spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shadab will lead the Panthers team at a venue where it all started for him in List-A cricket in 2016.

"I’m really excited on my return to Faisalabad for the Champions One-Day Cup because this is where my List-A career started back in the 2015-16 domestic season. It will be a proud feeling for me to return as a more experienced player than when I started out as a teenager," he said.

Speaking about the importance and the timing of the Champions One-Day Cup, Shadab supported the idea of playing 50-over cricket at the start of a season in which Pakistan will take part in more than 15 ODIs within four months, including all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"I appreciate the PCB for arranging the Champions One-Day Cup right at the start of the domestic season because the white-ball challenge for the Pakistan team is quite demanding in the next six months. This tournament will help most of the players to find their momentum right at the start of the season."

Shadab also understands the importance of starting any tournament well and that was only possible with a relaxed environment that helped everyone put their best step forward. Being the leader of a fairly young side, Shadab had a few plans on his mind, which will help them do well in the Champions One-Day Cup.

"Being the captain of the Panthers side, I’ll do my best create an environment which helps the players excel in their roles during the tournament. My focus will be on easing the pressure and squeezing the best performances out of the players during this tournament and to lead by example," Shadab added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.