WBJEE 2025 Result Live Updates: Merit List Delay, New Date Awaited at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has not yet declared the WBJEE 2025 result. The board has also not confirmed the date and time for the announcement. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

The window to upload caste certificates for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates closed on August 21, 2025, after being opened on August 18.

Earlier, the results were scheduled to be released on August 7, 2025, but the process was put on hold following a directive from the Calcutta High Court. The court observed that the previously published merit list did not comply with its order regarding OBC reservations.

Justice Kausik Chanda directed WBJEEB to prepare a fresh merit list, ensuring 7% reservation for 66 OBC classes recognised by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department before 2010, according to a PTI report.

The WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted on April 27, 2025, in two sessions – from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates, direct link, and step-by-step guide to check your WBJEE 2025 result.