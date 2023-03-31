VITEEE Exam 2023 Pattern, Date, and How To Apply

Hurry up,Today is the last date to apply

VITEEE 2023: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the online registrations for Engineering Entrance Test 2023 on March 31, today.

Those who did not apply are on deadline. Go to viteee.vit.ac.in and submit your forms today.

The admit card date will be announced soon, The entrance test is scheduled from April 17th to 23rd, 2023. Results and counselling dates will be announced later.

How to apply for VITEEE 2023 :

Go to the VITEEE website at vitee.vit.ac.in

Fill out the VITEEE 2023 application.

Pay the VITEEE fee online.

Upload the necessary documents along with a scanned photograph and signature.

Check and submit the VITEEE 2023 registration form and save the form.

Applicants must have at least 60% in 12th grade and must be of Chemistry , Physics and Biology path.

Those who are writing their final exams can also apply. But the applicant's date of birth must be on or after July 1, 2001.

VITEEE Exam Pattern 2023: Get the Details

1) Mathematics - 40 Marks

2) Physics - 35 Marks

3) Chemistry - 35 Marks

4) Aptitude - 10 Marks

5) English - 5 Marks Total - 125 Marks

The minimum mark is 50% for SC/ST candidates and all candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. The mandatory certificates to prove community/nativity should be submitted at the time of counselling.

The candidate should attempt 125 questions in 2.5 hours with no negative marks for wrong answers, and the right answer will carry one mark.